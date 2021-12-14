By
 

Almost two years into the pandemic, partisan divides over how to deal with COVID-19 persist . A data report found that 72% of Americans know someone who has died of or been hospitalized with COVID-19. U.S. health officials continue to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths each day.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Washington are on a slow, steady decline. But health care facilities around the state are on average about 91% full with non-COVID-19 patients, causing concern over potential stresses to hospital resources under a virus case surge.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

COVID-19 cases are dropping in Washington state, but "our hospitals are bursting at the seams." Who's filling them? People who don't need hospital care, and now medical leaders are worried about what will happen if another COVID surge arrives.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears effective against omicron, the company said today. This pill and another made by Merck could become the first treatments for COVID that Americans could pick up at a pharmacy and take home.

Omicron is more resistant to vaccines but causes less severe illness than earlier variants, according to the first major private study on it. Researchers also provided a clearer look at what happens to people who are infected.

Serving alcohol is now illegal in one country that's racing to stem the spread of omicron. But don't expect new mandates and closures in the U.S., which is down to just a handful of states that require masks inside public places.

“This is not how I wanted to learn the Greek alphabet,” but here we are, becoming experts on the millennia-spanning marvel as coronavirus variants multiply. Looking ahead, though, scientists and linguists see a problem.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories