Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Washington are on a slow, steady decline. But health care facilities around the state are on average about 91% full with non-COVID-19 patients, causing concern over potential stresses to hospital resources under a virus case surge.
COVID-19 cases are dropping in Washington state, but "our hospitals are bursting at the seams." Who's filling them? People who don't need hospital care, and now medical leaders are worried about what will happen if another COVID surge arrives.
Omicron is more resistant to vaccines but causes less severe illness than earlier variants, according to the first major private study on it. Researchers also provided a clearer look at what happens to people who are infected.
“This is not how I wanted to learn the Greek alphabet,” but here we are, becoming experts on the millennia-spanning marvel as coronavirus variants multiply. Looking ahead, though, scientists and linguists see a problem.