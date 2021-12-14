Almost two years into the pandemic, partisan divides over how to deal with COVID-19 persist . A data report found that 72% of Americans know someone who has died of or been hospitalized with COVID-19. U.S. health officials continue to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths each day.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Washington are on a slow, steady decline. But health care facilities around the state are on average about 91% full with non-COVID-19 patients, causing concern over potential stresses to hospital resources under a virus case surge.

