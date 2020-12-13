Federal officials said the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine should reach some states Monday morning, as a massive logistical campaign to deliver the shots takes shape. Washington state health officials on Thursday said they’re preparing to receive doses midway through next week.
The country faces a herculean task — vaccinating most of the United States’ 330 million residents.
Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media at 11:30 a.m. via streaming video and telephone to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Full $908 billion pandemic bill coming Monday, Democrat says
A bipartisan group of lawmakers will unveil a $908 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill on Monday, although there’s “no guarantee” Congress will pass it, one of the key negotiators said.
“We were on a call all day yesterday, we’ll get on a call again this afternoon to finish things up,” Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’ll have a bill produced for the American people tomorrow, $908 billion.”
Democratic and Republican lawmakers engaged in the talks have said they completed detailed proposals on small business help, vaccine-distribution funding and other key areas. The sticking point is how to shield employers from virus-related lawsuits, a top demand of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
A competing, $916 billion relief proposal is also circulating from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain said Sunday it approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Separately, Kuwait has granted emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine.
Bahrain’s state-run news agency said the Sinopharm vaccine would be available in the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.
It offered few details though on study results of the vaccine, in line with the United Arab Emirates, which last week announced the vaccine was 86% effective. The Emirati statement provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.
A battle-weary Seattle hospital fights the latest COVID-19 surge
As hospitals across the country weather a surge of COVID-19 patients, in Seattle — an early epicenter of the outbreak — nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians are staring down a startling resurgence of the coronavirus that’s expected to test even one of the best-prepared hospitals on the pandemic’s front lines.
After nine months, the staff at Harborview Medical Center, the large public hospital run by the University of Washington, has the benefit of experience.
In March, the Harborview staff was already encountering the realities of COVID-19 that are now familiar to so many communities: patients dying alone, fears of getting infected at work and upheaval inside the hospital.
This forced the hospital to adapt quickly to the pressures of the coronavirus and how to manage a surge, but all these months later it has left staff members exhausted.
“This is a crisis that’s been going on for almost a year — that’s not the way humans are built to work,” said Dr. John Lynch, an associate medical director at Harborview and associate professor of medicine at the University of Washington.
“Our health workers are definitely feeling that strain in a way that we’ve never experienced before,” he said.
EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines have begun shipping in the U.S. after getting emergency authorization, setting off the nation’s biggest ever vaccination push. But supplies are expected to be limited for some time.
The first wave of shipments is going to health care workers and nursing home residents. Officials say vaccines should be available to everyone by the middle of next year.
Trucks with Pfizer’s vaccine rolled out Sunday. They will deliver to 145 distribution centers around the country by Monday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the government effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.
For now, only Pfizer’s vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration greenlit Friday, is being shipped. Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and could get the go-ahead soon afterward. Other vaccines also could follow.
As coronavirus vaccine begins to roll out, FDA seeks to reassure the public on safety
WASHINGTON – Officials at the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use Friday night, took steps Saturday to try to reassure the public that the vaccine was safe and that its clearance was not driven by politics.
They also said that, as a precaution, health-care sites administering the shots would be equipped with safety equipment to treat potential severe allergic reactions.
At a news conference, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said he would “absolutely” get the vaccine as soon as he is eligible.
Hahn denied, as he did Friday, that the White House had threatened his job if the agency didn’t move quickly on the vaccine. The Washington Post reported Friday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called Hahn on Friday morning to warn him to be ready to submit his resignation if the agency didn’t clear the shots by the end of the day, according to multiple people knowledgeable about the situation and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they but did not have permission to speak publicly.
How Washington state hospitals are preparing for ‘unprecedented’ rollout of vaccine
With the Food and Drug Administration’s first emergency approval Friday night of a coronavirus vaccine, the country faces a herculean task — vaccinating most of the United States’ 330 million residents.
“The magnitude is unprecedented,” said Andy Stergachis, professor of pharmacy and public health at the University of Washington.
The federal government shoveled billions of dollars into developing and distributing coronavirus vaccines. Early success hinges on historically underfunded public health agencies in the midst of a 10-month crisis, and also hospitals, whose tired employees are scrambling to head off a surge of disease and death. Now they must immunize themselves so they can protect others against the disease.
New smartphone tool to track side effects of the coronavirus vaccine may be vulnerable to manipulation
A new smartphone technology designed to provide real-time warnings of side effects in the first Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus may be vulnerable to manipulation, raising concerns that malicious actors could gain access to the system to undermine confidence in the shots, federal and state health officials say.
The text-messaging system, called v-safe, is intended to provide early indications about possible adverse reactions to the vaccines. Using the messaging program, people who have received the shots can report symptoms and other health effects. Their responses could prompt phone calls from a team of safety professionals.
But the technology is raising red flags for some health and technology experts, who say hackers or anti-vaccine activists may be able to access the software to create false or misleading reports. Officials’ unease is acute because vaccine hesitancy, stoked by a well-funded anti-vaccine movement that makes prolific use of social and other media, is expected to be a central obstacle to the widespread immunization required to end the pandemic.
Not rolling out v-safe early to health care providers and public health workers, who will be asked to promote it, has also raised concerns, because these foot soldiers of the mass vaccination campaign have had little opportunity to see how the system works.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is overseeing v-safe, say they’re beginning to increase messaging about the software and how to ensure its proper use.
1 in 4 Seattle residents have used the city’s free coronavirus testing sites
When Philip Hart woke up with a sore throat at about 9 a.m. Thursday, he knew he needed a coronavirus test. So the UPS worker booked an 11:30 a.m. appointment at Seattle’s test site on Aurora Avenue North, which accepts drive-thru and walk-up patients. By 11:45 a.m., he was done.
“That was like snorting a long piece of spaghetti,” the 52-year-old said, blinking teary eyes after a firefighter shoved a 6-inch test swab up his nose. “Honestly, though, this was really quick and really easy.”
Quick and easy is how most people would describe the free coronavirus tests provided at four sites run by the city, which helps explain why the sites welcome so many visitors, and why Seattle may try to adapt them for vaccinations.
As of Friday, the city’s sites had completed more than 463,000 tests since June, with about 1 in 4 Seattle residents visiting the sites at least once, according to data requested from the city by The Seattle Times. The sites can test more than 6,000 people per day.
