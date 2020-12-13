Federal officials said the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine should reach some states Monday morning, as a massive logistical campaign to deliver the shots takes shape. Washington state health officials on Thursday said they’re preparing to receive doses midway through next week.

The country faces a herculean task — vaccinating most of the United States’ 330 million residents.

