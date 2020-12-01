By
 

As Americans return from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many are faced with strict new coronavirus measures supported by health officials who are bracing for a worsening of the nationwide surge. Although health experts had urged everyone not to attend social gatherings, almost 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday introduced a “free, private, easy to use” phone app — called Washington Exposure Notifications, or WA Notify — that aims to alert people who might have been exposed to COVID-19. Here’s how to sign up.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Without patients or staff, Madrid opens new $119M hospital

Authorities in Spain’s capital on Tuesday held a ceremony to open part of a 1,000-bed emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients that critics say is no more than a vanity project, a building with beds not ready to receive patients and unnecessary now that the virus resurgence and hospitalizations are waning.

A security guard walks in the empty Isabel Zendal new hospital during the official opening in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Authorities in Madrid are holding a ceremony to open part of a 1,000-bed hospital for emergencies that critics say is no more than a vanity project, a building with beds not ready to receive patients and unnecessary now that contagion and hospitalizations are waning. Spain has officially logged 1.6 million infections and over 45,000 deaths confirmed for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Around 200 health professionals gathered Tuesday at the entrance of the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid as officials entered the state-of-the-art facility, built in 100 days at a cost of $119 million, twice the original budget.

Health workers’ unions criticized the project, saying the investment should have gone instead to shoring up an existing public health system run down by years of spending cuts.

Only one of four wings of the 80,000-square-meter (nearly 20-acre) hospital — equivalent to around 10 soccer fields — is set to open initially with 240 beds, although the regional government so far has only enlisted as volunteers about one-sixth of the workers needed.

Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said the hospital is the first of its kind in Europe and that it will help alleviate pressure in other public hospitals by focusing on COVID-19 patients.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Catching up on the past 24 hours

• Washington’s free COVID-19 notification phone app is out, and more than 200,000 people have already signed up to get alerts if someone who's come near them tests positive. Here's how it works, and how to enable it.

• Who should get vaccines first? CDC advisers are meeting today to discuss this as several vaccine candidates race toward approval. One population that may be prioritized: obese Americans.

The fallout from Thanksgiving is emerging as families fall ill and leaders lock down U.S. cities and counties. One example: L.A. County, where 10 million people are now under a stay-home order. If you need a COVID-19 test, here are your options in the Seattle area.

Is it safe to eat outdoors at a restaurant? How about inside a tent or bubble? A COVID-19 expert from UW and a public health specialist are talking about best practices and worrisome trends.

What about shopping in stores? The CDC has stern advice on the risks, despite retailers' precautions.

—Kris Higginson

