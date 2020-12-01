As Americans return from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many are faced with strict new coronavirus measures supported by health officials who are bracing for a worsening of the nationwide surge. Although health experts had urged everyone not to attend social gatherings, almost 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday introduced a “free, private, easy to use” phone app — called Washington Exposure Notifications, or WA Notify — that aims to alert people who might have been exposed to COVID-19. Here’s how to sign up.

