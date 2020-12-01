By
 

As Americans return from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, many are faced with strict new coronavirus measures supported by health officials who are bracing for a worsening of the nationwide surge. Although health experts had urged everyone not to attend social gatherings, almost 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday introduced a “free, private, easy to use” phone app — called Washington Exposure Notifications, or WA Notify — that aims to alert people who might have been exposed to COVID-19. Here’s how to sign up.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Catching up on the past 24 hours

• Washington’s free COVID-19 notification phone app is out, and more than 200,000 people have already signed up to get alerts if someone who's come near them tests positive. Here's how it works, and how to enable it.

• Who should get vaccines first? CDC advisers are meeting today to discuss this as several vaccine candidates race toward approval. One population that may be prioritized: obese Americans.

The fallout from Thanksgiving is emerging as families fall ill and leaders lock down U.S. cities and counties. One example: L.A. County, where 10 million people are now under a stay-home order. If you need a COVID-19 test, here are your options in the Seattle area.

Is it safe to eat outdoors at a restaurant? How about inside a tent or bubble? A COVID-19 expert from UW and a public health specialist are talking about best practices and worrisome trends.

What about shopping in stores? The CDC has stern advice on the risks, despite retailers' precautions.

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
