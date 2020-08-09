By

As Washington schools finalize plans for the fall, school systems in Mississippi, Indiana and Georgia have seen infection clusters arise just days into the academic year, testing their protocols for swiftly isolating infected students and tracing their contacts.

The United States surpassed another COVID-19 milestone on Saturday, shooting past 5 million infections – the most in the world, according to The New York Times. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. ranks 8th in the world, between Peru and Oman.

The pandemic has left some 300,000 crew members on container vessels and other sea ships stranded on ships, at times for months. Jeff Engels, a Seattle-based coordinator for the International Transport Workers Federation has been working to repatriate some of the trapped seafarers.

Catching up on the past 24 hours: Coronavirus around the world

Passengers board a Casco Bay Lines ferry bound for Peaks Island in Portland, Maine. America’s failure so far to contain the spread of the coronavirus as it moves across the country has been met with astonishment and alarm on both sides of the Atlantic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
U.S. coronavirus cases hit 5 million and Europeans are reacting with astonishment and alarm that the country has been unable to contain the outbreak.

Could people who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms be the key to ending the pandemic?

Colleges and universities say they're not kidding -- students coming back to campus this fall must take steps to avoid spreading the virus or they could get booted out of school.

New Zealand has now been coronavirus-free for 100 days, and life there has returned to normal.

—Katherine Long
For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty

James Jackson is among the tens of thousands hospitality workers fighting for survival in the age of the pandemic. Jackson’s employer, the Diplomat Beach Resort, in Hollywood, Fla., was forced to close in March because of the outbreak. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Across America are legions of women and men who don’t know when they’ll receive another federal unemployment payment — or if.

The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic upheaval have thrown millions of lives into disarray. Industries have collapsed, businesses closed, jobs disappeared. Compounding the misery is a question no one can answer: When will this all be over?

Read more about the economic toll of the virus -- and the wave of uncertainty washing over the U.S

—Associated Press
