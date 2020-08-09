As Washington schools finalize plans for the fall, school systems in Mississippi, Indiana and Georgia have seen infection clusters arise just days into the academic year, testing their protocols for swiftly isolating infected students and tracing their contacts.
The United States surpassed another COVID-19 milestone on Saturday, shooting past 5 million infections – the most in the world, according to The New York Times. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. ranks 8th in the world, between Peru and Oman.
For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty
Across America are legions of women and men who don’t know when they’ll receive another federal unemployment payment — or if.
The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic upheaval have thrown millions of lives into disarray. Industries have collapsed, businesses closed, jobs disappeared. Compounding the misery is a question no one can answer: When will this all be over?
