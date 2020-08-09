As Washington schools finalize plans for the fall, school systems in Mississippi, Indiana and Georgia have seen infection clusters arise just days into the academic year, testing their protocols for swiftly isolating infected students and tracing their contacts.
The United States surpassed another COVID-19 milestone on Saturday, shooting past 5 million infections – the most in the world, according to The New York Times. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. ranks 8th in the world, between Peru and Oman.
Latino community calls for action amid high COVID-19 rates
In recent months, politicians, county and public health officials have tried to understand why cases of COVID-19 are so high among the Latino population, and worked to figure out how the positive rate of infection can be reduced. Latinos make up 13% of Washington's population, but they comprise 44% of the state's positive COVID-19 cases.
Many believe that factors such as poverty, housing discrimination, system inequities within public health care, and proximity to food deserts underlie the high rate of COVID-19 cases within King County's Latino population.
The inequity has forced people like waiter Tino López to make difficult choices about whether to continue to work and collect a paycheck, or stay home and avoid exposure to the virus. López, an uninsured immigrant who worked in Pike Place Market and took the bus to work, quit his job after he decided the risk outweighed the payoff.
—Katherine Long
Catching up on the past 24 hours: Coronavirus around the world
U.S. coronavirus cases hit 5 million and Europeans are reacting with astonishment and alarm that the country has been unable to contain the outbreak.
For pandemic jobless, the only real certainty is uncertainty
Across America are legions of women and men who don’t know when they’ll receive another federal unemployment payment — or if.
The COVID-19 outbreak and resulting economic upheaval have thrown millions of lives into disarray. Industries have collapsed, businesses closed, jobs disappeared. Compounding the misery is a question no one can answer: When will this all be over?
