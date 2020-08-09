As Washington schools finalize plans for the fall, school systems in Mississippi, Indiana and Georgia have seen infection clusters arise just days into the academic year, testing their protocols for swiftly isolating infected students and tracing their contacts.

The United States surpassed another COVID-19 milestone on Saturday, shooting past 5 million infections – the most in the world, according to The New York Times. On a per-capita basis, the U.S. ranks 8th in the world, between Peru and Oman.

The pandemic has left some 300,000 crew members on container vessels and other sea ships stranded on ships, at times for months. Jeff Engels, a Seattle-based coordinator for the International Transport Workers Federation has been working to repatriate some of the trapped seafarers.

