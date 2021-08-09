As the delta variant sends U.S. coronavirus cases soaring, particularly in the less vaccinated Southeast, health officials are considering new efforts to tamp down the virus’ spread.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine soon. That could trigger a wave of new vaccine mandates, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert.
Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.
Both faculty and students at dozens of schools interviewed by The Associated Press say they are concerned about how easy it is to get fake vaccine cards.
Across the internet, a cottage industry has sprung up to accommodate people who say they won’t get vaccinated for either personal or religious reasons.
An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. A user on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, offers “COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certificates,” for as much as $200 apiece.
Downtown Seattle population rebounds, hits new high in 2021
It wasn’t long after the pandemic took hold that some folks were prophesying the end of American cities. COVID-19 was supposed to be a game changer — who would ever want to live in a densely packed urban neighborhood anymore?
And for a while, people who had the means to leave were fleeing these neighborhoods, often heading to more tranquil, rural places. But as it turns out, the appeal of city living isn’t so easily snuffed out.
The population of downtown Seattle hit a new high in 2021, as did downtown apartment occupancy, according to data featured in a new report from the Downtown Seattle Association.
Now, I imagine a number of readers are immediately skeptical. Cheerleading downtown Seattle is the DSA’s job, after all. But the data upon which their report is based comes from two independent sources with no stake in the game of bolstering downtown.
"People are flying down the roads" in a pandemic speed surge that hasn't eased. With highway deaths rising fast, police are worried about the final stretch of summer travel.
To shake hands or not? As life creaks back open and friends reunite, this dilemma keeps coming up. Even disease specialists are divided. But whatever choice you make, a few careful words and actions can make it smoother in this awkward era, etiquette experts say.
The variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won, and the speed with which it wiped out its rivals has left scientists nervous about what the virus will do next. In a few short weeks, delta has changed the calculations for what it will take to end the pandemic.
At least 900 Americans have gotten COVID-19 boosterswithout the FDA's approval. The verdict is still out on whether the general population needs this.