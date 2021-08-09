As the delta variant sends U.S. coronavirus cases soaring, particularly in the less vaccinated Southeast, health officials are considering new efforts to tamp down the virus’ spread.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine soon. That could trigger a wave of new vaccine mandates, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert.

Fauci also said that booster shots could soon be available for those with weakened immune systems. Some members of the public are taking matters into their own hands and seeking unapproved booster shots.

Meanwhile, Washington will require masks for everyone in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

