As the delta variant sends U.S. coronavirus cases soaring, particularly in the less vaccinated Southeast, health officials are considering new efforts to tamp down the virus’ spread.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine soon. That could trigger a wave of new vaccine mandates, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert.

Fauci also said that booster shots could soon be available for those with weakened immune systems. Some members of the public are taking matters into their own hands and seeking unapproved booster shots.

Meanwhile, Washington will require masks for everyone in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Downtown Seattle population rebounds, hits new high in 2021

Waves of pedestrians walk along Pine Street near Fifth Avenue in downtown Seattle on Thursday. According to ESRI estimates, the greater downtown Seattle area recently hit a record population just shy of 99,000. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)

It wasn’t long after the pandemic took hold that some folks were prophesying the end of American cities. COVID-19 was supposed to be a game changer — who would ever want to live in a densely packed urban neighborhood anymore?

And for a while, people who had the means to leave were fleeing these neighborhoods, often heading to more tranquil, rural places. But as it turns out, the appeal of city living isn’t so easily snuffed out.

The population of downtown Seattle hit a new high in 2021, as did downtown apartment occupancy, according to data featured in a new report from the Downtown Seattle Association.

Now, I imagine a number of readers are immediately skeptical. Cheerleading downtown Seattle is the DSA’s job, after all. But the data upon which their report is based comes from two independent sources with no stake in the game of bolstering downtown.

Read the full column here.

—Gene Balk
"People are flying down the roads" in a pandemic speed surge that hasn't eased. With highway deaths rising fast, police are worried about the final stretch of summer travel.

To shake hands or not? As life creaks back open and friends reunite, this dilemma keeps coming up. Even disease specialists are divided. But whatever choice you make, a few careful words and actions can make it smoother in this awkward era, etiquette experts say.

A wave of vaccine mandates could follow the full federal approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. And that approval is expected soon for Pfizer's shot.

The variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won, and the speed with which it wiped out its rivals has left scientists nervous about what the virus will do next. In a few short weeks, delta has changed the calculations for what it will take to end the pandemic.

At least 900 Americans have gotten COVID-19 boosters without the FDA's approval. The verdict is still out on whether the general population needs this.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

