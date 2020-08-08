State health officials say there are very early signs that growth in the number of new cases of coronavirus may be starting to slow, but warned that increases in new cases among older adults, based on data through July 22, remain troubling, according to the latest statewide COVID-19 situation report released Friday.
In both Western and Eastern Washington, new cases among people 39 or younger are flat or decreasing but are increasing in the 40 to 69 age group, and in people age 70 and older, the report says.
The number of Washingtonians facing food insecurity has nearly doubled during the pandemic, while food banks have struggled. The state's solution? A new food stockpile, with enough Jif peanut butter to make nearly 3 million sandwiches, 100,000 pasta boxes and pallets full of canned green beans.
Coronavirus relief talks appear to have collapsed in Congress.The political standstill between Democrats and the White House occurs as millions of Americans remain unemployed. President Donald Trump said he would take executive action but did not provide clear details.
A farm worker in Okanogan County spent his final days on the phone with his wife in Jamaica, before dying of COVID-19. He was the second worker to die at the farm, where more than 100 workers have tested positive. The disease has killed 1,672 people in the state. Here are some of their stories.
Eleven kids in the state have been hospitalized with a rare coronavirus syndrome. Most required intensive care, but all have responded well to treatment. It's not clear why a small percentage of children who have COVID-19 develop the syndrome.
