State health officials say there are very early signs that growth in the number of new cases of coronavirus may be starting to slow, but warned that increases in new cases among older adults, based on data through July 22, remain troubling, according to the latest statewide COVID-19 situation report released Friday.

In both Western and Eastern Washington, new cases among people 39 or younger are flat or decreasing but are increasing in the 40 to 69 age group, and in people age 70 and older, the report says.

The modest decline, relative to levels seen in mid-June, coincided with the June 23 state-wide order for people to wear masks in public and the July 7 No Mask, No Service policy that allows businesses to turn away unmasked patrons.

Throughout Saturday on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.