In many parts of the United States,
so much viral material is circulating that infections cannot be easily traced and contained. Nearly every country has struggled against the coronavirus and made mistakes along the way, but how did the U.S. end up as the only affluent nation that’s been severely affected for so long? In many ways, “We know what to do, and we’re not doing it.”
6:36 am Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance
A woman is surrounded by blueberry bushes at Bybee Farms in North Bend on July 22, 2020. The farm is one of the many places close to Seattle where you can drive less than an hour and go pick berries this summer. Masks that cover one’s nose and mouth are recommended when doing any activity outside the home. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
What can you do this weekend? Peruse these takeout options, join our book club, chill out with cool chalk art … we're here with ideas to save you from boredom.
“Break out the good stuff, y’all.” Seattle chefs and bartenders are sharing at-home recipes for the summery cocktails they’re drinking. Trying to understand these bizarre times? Two new books frame a year defined by the twin pandemics of coronavirus and racism.
—Kris Higginson
6:33 am FAQ Friday
Many small groups spaced apart at Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park made up the crowd there on July 15. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Do young, healthy people need to worry about the virus? Yes.
Here's what public health experts say about why, and which social activities are riskiest.
Each week, we're answering your most common questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. ICYMI,
here's last week's FAQ about testing.
—Ryan Blethen
6:28 am What's up with schools
Seattle Public Schools' plan for this fall has so many gaps that “I don’t even know where to begin,” one School Board member said as the board pushed for a new outdoor option, with just a week left to decide how to tackle remote learning.
Worried Georgia teens shared photos of their jam-packed school hallway, full of mostly maskless students. Now they’ve been suspended.
King County’s major high-school sports leagues are pushing fall sports back to spring. Here's how this is expected to work.
The Class 3A girls runners make their way around the first turn during the 2016 Westside Classic District cross country meet at the American Lake Golf Course in Lakewood on Saturday, October 29, 2016. (Logan Riely / The Seattle Times, file)
—Kris Higginson
6:22 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Residents of some long-term care facilities like nursing homes will be able to have visitors and do certain social activities, starting next week, under a gradual plan described by Gov. Jay Inslee.
"We cannot stop people." Amid virus warnings, about 250,000 people today will start roaring into small Sturgis, S.D., for one of the world's biggest motorcycle rallies.
Health care workers wait to test people at a COVID-19 testing site in Orlando, Fla., on July 28, 2020. In recent weeks, many Americans have had to wait hours for coronavirus tests and then days for results. (Eve Edelheit / The New York Times)
In Congress, talks on COVID-19 rescue money are on the brink of collapse. At stake: more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 payments to most people, and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments.
Scientists worldwide are freaked about Russia's boast that it’s about to become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Trump Administration has rescinded the country's global "do not travel" ban, saying pandemic conditions elsewhere in the world don't warrant the restrictions.
Travelers at a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on July 22. U.S. public health officials are revising their travel advisory information. (David Zalubowski / The Associated Press, file)
—Kris Higginson and Mike Carter
12:00 am Connect with us
