In many parts of the United States, so much viral material is circulating that infections cannot be easily traced and contained. Nearly every country has struggled against the coronavirus and made mistakes along the way, but how did the U.S. end up as the only affluent nation that’s been severely affected for so long? In many ways, “We know what to do, and we’re not doing it.”

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising