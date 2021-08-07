As the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, federal health officials are racing to ensure that millions of Americans with weakened immune systems can get additional shots of coronavirus vaccines to protect them.

Still, there are people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been urged to get vaccinated, and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption