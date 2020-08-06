Virus testing in the U.S. is dropping, even as infections and deaths mount. That’s fueling health experts’
“sense of desperation that we need to do something else.” In some places, with long wait times and long turnarounds for results, people are “test shopping” for a negative result.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared Wednesday, with the state’s top health and education officials, that
it’s unsafe for most of Washington’s K-12 students to return to classrooms this fall because of how widespread the virus still is in much of our state.
A health-care worker performs an antigen test on Wednesday at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (Wilfredo Lee / The Associated Press)
It's unsafe for most of Washington's 1.1 million students to return to school buildings this fall, top state officials said. They laid out advice and defined high-risk areas, but didn't mandate closures. Officials around the country are closely watching a Tennessee school district that reopened this week amid pressure and fear.
It’s unsafe for most of Washington's 1.1 million students to return to school buildings this fall, top state officials said. They laid out advice and defined high-risk areas, but didn't mandate closures. Officials around the country are closely watching a Tennessee school district that reopened this week amid pressure and fear.
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for violating its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. And Twitter blocked the Trump campaign from tweeting until it removed a post with the same video. Amid the flood of falsehoods out there, digital-literacy experts share key ways to sort out what's real and what isn't.
Flinders Street Station is quiet during lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Melbourne, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, announced on Monday that businesses will be closed and scaled down in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. (Andy Brownbill / The Associated Press)
Australia’s toughest-ever lockdown has turned a major city into a ghost town with a tight curfew, where workers can't travel the streets without government permits. And France is finding out what happens when coronavirus-testing workers go on summer vacation.
Starting tomorrow, all Alaska Airlines passengers age 2 and older will be required to wear a face covering — no exceptions. Alaska yesterday laid out what will happen to rule-breakers.
What makes travel "essential"? That can be an impossibly tough question as you weigh the pros and cons of attending funerals, seeing close family and more. One writer carefully mapped out a trip and, along the way, found a jarring look at why our country is nowhere close to kicking the coronavirus. If you need to go somewhere, check restrictions first, consider ways to get around safely, and follow tips from public health experts. "This whole time he was worried about me catching COVID … We got blindsided." Nurse Dolores Diaz was in the middle of testing hundreds of nursing home residents for the virus when she got a text from home, and the battle suddenly became painfully personal.
