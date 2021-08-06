By
 

In a huge potential shift in the fight against the coronavirus, the Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Novavax said Thursday that the federal government would not fund further production of its vaccine until the company resolves concerns of federal regulators about its work.

What's going on with breakthrough infections in Washington: Our FAQ takes a close look (they're still rare) and also explains how to navigate changing guidance on masks as COVID-19 surges.

So which masks work best against the delta variant? The ones that got many people through the past 16 months may not do the job now. Experts are explaining how to pick ones that will. And here's their latest thinking on whether, and how, people should dine indoors at a restaurant.

Will delta send our local economy back to 2020's dark hole? Probably not, columnist Jon Talton writes, outlining the variables to watch in the months ahead. But Amazon's fresh delay in reopening its offices, announced yesterday, is raising anxieties about how Seattle and Bellevue will recover.

A Texas GOP leader who railed against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. A congressional Republican who's suing speaker Nancy Pelosi over masks has also fallen ill with the virus. And Florida's governor and President Joe Biden had a stinging exchange about vaccination, just as the White House looks at dramatically more aggressive ways to get shots in arms.

—Kris Higginson
