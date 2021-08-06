In a huge potential shift in the fight against the coronavirus, the Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Novavax said Thursday that the federal government would not fund further production of its vaccine until the company resolves concerns of federal regulators about its work.
South Dakota’s Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising
The Black Hills of South Dakota roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event. On Thursday, the eve of the official opening, downtown Sturgis was clogged with Harleys, rallygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, and masks were nowhere in sight.
The rally is a rendezvous for bikers, who connect over their love for motorcycles. For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime goal to make it to Sturgis; others faithfully make the pilgrimage year after year.
At last year’s rally scores were infected, and a team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control concluded the event ended up looking like a “superspreader event.”
This year, the rally is expected to be even bigger.
Coronavirus booster shots for the immunocompromised expected to be authorized soon
Federal health officials are racing to ensure that millions of Americans with weakened immune systems can get additional shots of coronavirus vaccines to protect them against the highly contagious delta variant.
The actions could mean the extra shots would be authorized in days or weeks, according to federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan has not been announced.
The stepped-up activity reflects increased urgency by the Biden administration to shield some of the nation’s most vulnerable adults as coronavirus cases rise sharply. That has increased as some other countries take steps to provide shots to people who are immunocompromised or older, and as some Americans pursue the shots on their own.
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities. The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from an east Arkansas school district where more than 900 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Fox issued the ruling hours after lawmakers adjourned a special session that Hutchinson had called to consider rolling back the ban for some schools.
A House panel on Thursday rejected two measures that would have allowed some school districts to issue mask requirements and left the state’s mask mandate ban in place, ending a session called to revisit the prohibition for schools because of the state’s COVID-19 surge.
The law “cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion or form” pending further court action, Fox said.
Florida considers private school vouchers if masks required
Florida’s Board of Education was holding an emergency meeting Friday to discuss awarding private school vouchers for children whose parents don’t want them to follow mask requirements in public schools.
The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of punishing school districts that mandate mask-wearing in classrooms. DeSantis sees that as a violation of parental rights. DeSantis also cited Florida’s new Parents Bill of Rights law that says parents have the freedom to make decisions about their children’s health and education.
DeSantis said in his order that the rules could include withholding money from school districts or other actions allowed under Florida law.
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a growing number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases.
Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines.
“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart told employees Friday. But, they added, “the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”
United, which has 67,000 employees in the United States, is the first major U.S. airline to announce it will require vaccination for workers.
Expedia stock falls amid renewed concern about spread of virus
Shares of the Seattle-based Expedia Group fell in extended trading after executives suggested a “bumpy” future ahead, a sign that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant have damped confidence in the travel industry.
While the company saw “continued improvement in many global travel segments,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern offered a cautionary note for the near future.
“Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated,” Kern said in a statement Thursday with the company’s quarterly results. Shares declined about 6% after closing at $161.69 in New York. The stock has gained 22% this year.
The spread of the delta variant reduced travel in July compared with June, spurred a rise in cancellation rates and “there remains a bunch of unknowns across the globe,” Kern said in a conference call after the results were released.
In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern
Michael Musto can’t bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
So if New York City presses on with its plans to require eateries and many other public gathering places to require proof of vaccination to be inside, he will again shutter his dining room and move operations outside.
“I just don’t see myself doing that, asking for proof,” Musto said. Barely half of his neighborhood’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to city statistics. Some remain defiant about getting vaccinated, even amid a new surge in infections in the city.
“But now do I have to turn my customers away? Do I have to turn business away?” Musto asked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated. Workers at such establishments would also have to prove that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved vaccine.
The move is being closely watched by other U.S. communities — perhaps as a model but also as a possible example of governmental overreach.
CNN fires three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated
CNN fired three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated.
The cable news channel has mandated that all employees working in its offices or in the field be fully vaccinated. In a memo to staff Thursday, President Jeff Zucker said the network has “a zero-tolerance policy on this” and fired the three after learning this past week that they were coming to the office unvaccinated.
“You need to be vaccinated to come to the office,” he said. “And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period.”
CNN had thus far relied on an “honor system” and hasn’t required employees to show proof they’ve been inoculated. In the weeks ahead, providing evidence of vaccination may become a formal process across CNN’s parent company, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Zucker said.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
What's going on with breakthrough infections in Washington: Our FAQ takes a close look (they're still rare) and also explains how to navigate changing guidance on masks as COVID-19 surges.
So which masks work best against the delta variant? The ones that got many people through the past 16 months may not do the job now. Experts are explaining how to pick ones that will. And here's their latest thinking on whether, and how, people should dine indoors at a restaurant.
Will delta send our local economy back to 2020's dark hole? Probably not, columnist Jon Talton writes, outlining the variables to watch in the months ahead. But Amazon's fresh delay in reopening its offices, announced yesterday, is raising anxieties about how Seattle and Bellevue will recover.
A Texas GOP leader who railed against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. A congressional Republican who's suing speaker Nancy Pelosi over masks has also fallen ill with the virus. And Florida's governor and President Joe Biden had a stinging exchange about vaccination, just as the White House looks at dramatically more aggressive ways to get shots in arms.
