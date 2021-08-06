In a huge potential shift in the fight against the coronavirus, the Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Novavax said Thursday that the federal government would not fund further production of its vaccine until the company resolves concerns of federal regulators about its work.
In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern
Michael Musto can’t bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
So if New York City presses on with its plans to require eateries and many other public gathering places to require proof of vaccination to be inside, he will again shutter his dining room and move operations outside.
“I just don’t see myself doing that, asking for proof,” Musto said. Barely half of his neighborhood’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to city statistics. Some remain defiant about getting vaccinated, even amid a new surge in infections in the city.
“But now do I have to turn my customers away? Do I have to turn business away?” Musto asked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated. Workers at such establishments would also have to prove that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved vaccine.
The move is being closely watched by other U.S. communities — perhaps as a model but also as a possible example of governmental overreach.
CNN fires three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated
CNN fired three employees for coming to the office unvaccinated.
The cable news channel has mandated that all employees working in its offices or in the field be fully vaccinated. In a memo to staff Thursday, President Jeff Zucker said the network has “a zero-tolerance policy on this” and fired the three after learning this past week that they were coming to the office unvaccinated.
“You need to be vaccinated to come to the office,” he said. “And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period.”
CNN had thus far relied on an “honor system” and hasn’t required employees to show proof they’ve been inoculated. In the weeks ahead, providing evidence of vaccination may become a formal process across CNN’s parent company, AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Zucker said.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
What's going on with breakthrough infections in Washington: Our FAQ takes a close look (they're still rare) and also explains how to navigate changing guidance on masks as COVID-19 surges.
So which masks work best against the delta variant? The ones that got many people through the past 16 months may not do the job now. Experts are explaining how to pick ones that will. And here's their latest thinking on whether, and how, people should dine indoors at a restaurant.
Will delta send our local economy back to 2020's dark hole? Probably not, columnist Jon Talton writes, outlining the variables to watch in the months ahead. But Amazon's fresh delay in reopening its offices, announced yesterday, is raising anxieties about how Seattle and Bellevue will recover.
A Texas GOP leader who railed against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. A congressional Republican who's suing speaker Nancy Pelosi over masks has also fallen ill with the virus. And Florida's governor and President Joe Biden had a stinging exchange about vaccination, just as the White House looks at dramatically more aggressive ways to get shots in arms.
