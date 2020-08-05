United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Tuesday that allowing students to safely return to classrooms must be a “top priority,” calling the pandemic “the largest disruption of education ever.” As the new school year approaches, educators in Washington state are frantically preparing, fighting for pandemic stimulus money and wrestling with how to keep students engaged while limiting the risk of coronavirus transmission. Here’s the latest guidance and research on reopening schools, as nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend classes online starting next month. Meanwhile, state schools chief Chris Reykdal looked likely to advance to the general election after last night’s initial primary vote count.

