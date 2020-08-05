United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Tuesday that allowing students to safely return to classrooms must be a “top priority,” calling the pandemic “the largest disruption of education ever.” As the new school year approaches, educators in Washington state are frantically preparing, fighting for pandemic stimulus money and wrestling with how to keep students engaged while limiting the risk of coronavirus transmission. Here’s the latest guidance and research on reopening schools, as nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend classes online starting next month. Meanwhile, state schools chief Chris Reykdal looked likely to advance to the general election after last night’s initial primary vote count.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
South Africa sees dip in new virus cases but warns of return
South Africa’s health minister on Wednesday reported decreasing rates of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but warned that vigilance must continue “to prevent a renewed surge.”
South Africa has 521,318 confirmed coronavirus cases, the fifth highest in the world and more than half of all reported cases in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far South Africa has recorded 8,884 COVID-19 deaths, although studies of excess mortality rates indicate the actual toll could be higher.
The rapid spread of infections in poor, overcrowded urban centers in Cape Town, Johannesburg and other cities threatened to overwhelm public hospitals, but Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize told reporters that so far the health system has been able to cope.
But he said if the country doesn't keep up containment measures it will soon see a much worse problem.
Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation
Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but an afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off.
Top Democrats emerged from a 90-minute meeting Tuesday with Trump administration officials to declare more progress. The Trump team agreed with that assessment and highlighted its offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year.
“We really went down, issue by issue by issue slogging through this. They made some concessions which we appreciated. We made some concessions that they appreciated,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “We’re still far away on a lot of the important issues but we’re continuing to go back.”
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday’s session was “probably the most productive meeting we’ve had to date.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.
Chicago schools drop hybrid plan
Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday announced that the nation’s third-largest school district will not welcome students back to the classroom, after all, and will instead rely only on remote instruction to start the school year.
The city’s decision to abandon its plan to have students attend in-person classes for two days a week once the fall semester starts Sept. 8 came amid strong pushback from the powerful teachers union and as school districts around the country struggle with how to teach their children during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Chicago officials announced their hybrid-learning plan last month, they said it was subject to change depending on families’ feedback and how the coronavirus was faring in the area.
On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot attributed the change in plans to a recent uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.
A survey also showed that 41% of the parents of elementary school students and 38% of the parents of high-school students didn’t plan to send their children back to the classroom this fall, the district said. Under the original plan, parents were allowed to opt out of in-person instruction.
Nation's school districts go round and round on bus plans
School districts nationwide puzzling over how to safely educate children during a pandemic have a more immediate challenge — getting 26 million bus-riding students there in the first place.
Few challenges are proving to be more daunting than figuring out how to maintain social distance on school buses. A wide array of strategies has emerged to reduce the health risks but nobody has found a silver bullet.
Should students with COVID-19 symptoms be isolated at the front of the school bus? Should bus seats be assigned? Should buses be loaded from the back? Should buses only carry a few students at a time?
“The transportation professionals are left with the issue of, OK, you’ve got little Billy at the bus stop. Mom’s not there and he’s got a temperature. That’s a dilemma,” said Steve Simmons, a bus safety expert who used to head pupil transportation for Columbus, Ohio, public schools. “We can’t answer those kinds of questions. I don’t think anybody can.”
‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border
When labor pains signaled that Clarissa Muñoz was at last going to be a mom, she jumped in a car and headed two hours down the Texas border into one of the nation’s most dire coronavirus hot spots.
She went first to a hospital so desperate for help that nurses recently made 49 phone calls to find a bed 700 miles away to airlift a dying man with the virus. From there, she was taken to a bigger hospital by ambulance.
When she finally arrived to give birth, she was blindsided by another complication: A test revealed that she too was infected.
Hours later, Muñoz was granted just a few seconds to lay eyes, but no hands, on her first born, who was quickly whisked away.
On America’s southern doorstep, the Rio Grande Valley, the U.S. failure to contain the pandemic has been laid bare. For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients. In July alone, Hidalgo County reported more than 600 deaths — more than the Houston area, which is five times larger.
At DHR Health, one of the largest hospitals on the border, nearly 200 of the 500 beds belong to coronavirus patients isolated in two units. A third unit is in the works. That doesn’t even include the COVID-19 maternity ward, where mothers and newborns are separated immediately.
“It’s a really, really ugly feeling,” Muñoz said of watching her son being taken away.
Texas reopened quicker than most of the U.S., only to backtrack in the face of massive outbreaks. Health officials say the worst of a summer resurgence appears to be behind the state as a whole, but the border is a bleak exception. Doctors fear another punishing wave is around the corner.
“We need the help. Our house is on fire,” Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal said. “We are no less American than other people in other parts of the country.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
“Too many people are selfish”: As the U.S. nears 5 million coronavirus cases, officials point to an increase in large gatherings and a distinct lack of effective social distancing.
The Space Needle has reopened to visitors, after a four-month closure and what one official called a “geeky” process to make the landmark safe and contact-free.
“We’ve done a great job.” With President Trump again speaking out about coronavirus, the chasm between him and the experts advising him becomes deeper and more obvious.
The FDA has added to its list of hand sanitizers you shouldn’t buy, and a doctor is explaining why he urges folks to not forget good old soap and water.
Can secondhand smoke transmit the virus? Let’s just say it’s a good idea to keep a safe distance from someone who’s smoking.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state primary election: How the day unfolded, plus results of key races VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 4: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- After protests near her home, Seattle police chief asks City Council to intervene; activists say neighbors pointed guns at them
- COVID-19 positivity rates drop in King County, but hot spots to south still burn brightly
- Gov. Jay Inslee leads primary election results in race for Washington state governor, Loren Culp leads Republicans VIEW