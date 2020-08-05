By
 

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said Tuesday that allowing students to safely return to classrooms must be a “top priority,” calling the pandemic “the largest disruption of education ever.” As the new school year approaches, educators in Washington state are frantically preparing, fighting for pandemic stimulus money and wrestling with how to keep students engaged while limiting the risk of coronavirus transmission. Here’s the latest guidance and research on reopening schools, as nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend classes online starting next month. Meanwhile, state schools chief Chris Reykdal looked likely to advance to the general election after last night’s initial primary vote count.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

“Too many people are selfish”: As the U.S. nears 5 million coronavirus cases, officials point to an increase in large gatherings and a distinct lack of effective social distancing.

The Space Needle has reopened to visitors, after a four-month closure and what one official called a “geeky” process to make the landmark safe and contact-free.

“We’ve done a great job.” With President Trump again speaking out about coronavirus, the chasm between him and the experts advising him becomes deeper and more obvious.

The FDA has added to its list of hand sanitizers you shouldn’t buy, and a doctor is explaining why he urges folks to not forget good old soap and water.

Can secondhand smoke transmit the virus? Let’s just say it’s a good idea to keep a safe distance from someone who’s smoking.

