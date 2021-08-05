By
 

The world on Wednesday surpassed 200 million coronavirus infections — more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined — as the virus continues to find new hosts across the globe at a rapid rate.

Data is also showing that after sharp drops in infections over the past several months, the number of COVID cases among U.S. nursing-home residents and staff roughly tripled in July, adding urgency to continued calls for vaccine mandates among health care workers.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Should you travel? Or eat at a restaurant? What about hugs? The delta variant is changing advice for vaccinated people. Here's a breakdown of risk levels and how to re-evaluate your choices. When it comes to travel, eight key questions are worth asking. Meanwhile, it's looking like most foreign travelers entering the U.S. will need vaccines.

A COVID-19 variant worse than delta may be coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci fears, warning yesterday that U.S. cases may double in coming weeks. You can track the spread of the virus on these maps.

When Amazon’s workers return to offices soon, will they have to be vaccinated or tested for COVID? The company's fear of losing them is apparently preventing a mandate.

