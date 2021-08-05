By
 

The world on Wednesday surpassed 200 million coronavirus infections — more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined — as the virus continues to find new hosts across the globe at a rapid rate.

Data is also showing that after sharp drops in infections over the past several months, the number of COVID cases among U.S. nursing-home residents and staff roughly tripled in July, adding urgency to continued calls for vaccine mandates among health care workers.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


Moderna says its COVID vaccine is strongly effective 6 months after full vaccination

Vaccine maker Moderna said Thursday that protection from its coronavirus shots remained strong — 93 percent effective — six months after full vaccination.

The company also announced that it had tested three potential booster shots, which had demonstrated “robust antibody responses” and topped off immunity, bringing antibodies back to the protective levels triggered by full vaccination.

Pfizer-BioNTech made a similar announcement last week, stating that its vaccine remained 91 percent protective six months after the second dose. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

—The Washington Post
Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under a water mist in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. New cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Tokyo reported 5,042 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its most since the pandemic began as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas of the country have since been added. But the measures, basically shorter opening hours and a ban on alcohol for restaurants and bars, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yosihide Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus’s surge, says there is no evidence linking the increase in cases to the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. He urged people to firmly stick to the emergency requests and stay at home during summer vacation.

The new cases brought Tokyo’s reported total to 236,138. The entire country registered more than 14,000 new cases on Wednesday, for a 970,460 total.

—Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Should you travel? Or eat at a restaurant? What about hugs? The delta variant is changing advice for vaccinated people. Here's a breakdown of risk levels and how to re-evaluate your choices. When it comes to travel, eight key questions are worth asking. Meanwhile, it's looking like most foreign travelers entering the U.S. will need vaccines.

A COVID-19 variant worse than delta may be coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci fears, warning yesterday that U.S. cases may double in coming weeks. You can track the spread of the virus on these maps.

When Amazon’s workers return to offices soon, will they have to be vaccinated or tested for COVID? The company's fear of losing them is apparently preventing a mandate.

—Kris Higginson
