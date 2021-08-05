The world on Wednesday surpassed 200 million coronavirus infections — more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined — as the virus continues to find new hosts across the globe at a rapid rate.

Data is also showing that after sharp drops in infections over the past several months, the number of COVID cases among U.S. nursing-home residents and staff roughly tripled in July, adding urgency to continued calls for vaccine mandates among health care workers.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption