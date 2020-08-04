Gov. Jay Inslee announced another statewide coronavirus restriction Monday that
triples the minimum distance required for people exercising at gyms and fitness facilities.
Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., lawmakers
continue to negotiate on a huge coronavirus relief bill, and multiple obstacles remain.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll post Seattle Times journalists' updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
Live updates:
7:18 am Bad news for bubbly
A waitress serves a glass of champagne at La Grande Georgette restaurant in front of the cathedral in Reims, the Champagne region, east of Paris, on July 28, 2020. Producers in France’s eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they’ve lost about 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales this year, as turnover fell by a third — a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression. (Francois Mori / The Associated Press)
The market for Champagne is losing its fizz during the pandemic.
For months, lockdown put the cork on weddings, dining out, parties and international travel — all key sales components for the French luxury wine marketed for decades as a sparkling must at any celebration.
Producers in France’s eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they’ve lost an estimated 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales for this year, as turnover fell by a third — a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression.
They expect about 100 million bottles to be languishing unsold in their cellars by the end of the year.
—The Associated Press
—The Associated Press
7:10 am Need socially distant summer activity ideas? Wander flower fields or pick berries at these Seattle-area ‘U-Pick’ farms
Sisters Camille Myers, 7, and Lainey Myers, 10, from North Bend, pick blueberries at Bybee Farms in North Bend on July 22, 2020. They were there to pick berries with their mother, Jess (at center), as they do several times over the season. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Summer was slow off the blocks due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there’s still plenty to savor.
We've compiled some outdoor outings — each within about an hour’s drive of Seattle — great for some fresh air, perspective and that feeling of summer.
Just remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.
—Erica Browne Grivas / Special to The Seattle Times
—Erica Browne Grivas / Special to The Seattle Times
6:56 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Brenda Medero, a medical assistant supervisor, reaches inside a car last week to give a COVID-19 test to a driver at Sea Mar Community Health Center in Federal Way. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
In King County, positive test rates are trending downward overall. But does that tell the whole story? FYI Guy Gene Balk took another look at the data. Find the local hot spots and check how your neighborhood is doing.
State officials put a dollar figure on the massive fraud committed against the unemployment system during the pandemic, and it's staggering.
If you work out at a gym, read the new state rules for distancing and mask-wearing.
Will we get another round of stimulus payments? Lawmakers reported "some progress" toward a deal.
"The biggest monster of them all," tuberculosis, is on the rise as medical resources and attention are diverted to coronavirus. So are HIV and malaria. While the virus ravages the sports world, the Seahawks have not yet had a positive case. Coach Pete Carroll attributes that to a special kind of "bubble."
—Julie Hanson
