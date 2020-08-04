Gov. Jay Inslee announced another statewide coronavirus restriction Monday that triples the minimum distance required for people exercising at gyms and fitness facilities.
Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., lawmakers continue to negotiate on a huge coronavirus relief bill, and multiple obstacles remain.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
‘A line in the sand’: Both sides in Congress dig in on virus relief bill
Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.
Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the U.S. Postal Service and aid to renters facing eviction. Democratic negotiators spoke of progress Monday, but Republicans remain privately pessimistic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on a call that she’s hopeful a deal could be reached this week but doesn’t know if it’s possible, according to a Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Neither side has budged from their positions, with Democrats demanding an extension of the $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that’s credited with propping up the economy. Republicans have yet to offer any aid to states to prevent furloughs, layoffs and cuts to services. Both will have to compromise before a deal can be agreed to.
“The $600 unemployment insurance benefit is essential because there are no jobs to go back to,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York said on MSNBC on Tuesday morning. “We’ve got to help out everyday Americans. That’s a line in the sand.”
Parents unhappy with school options assemble learning ‘pods’
On the 4-acre farm at the edge of the Everglades where Timea Hunter runs a horse academy, she has hosted plenty of parties, picnics and workshops. So with her children’s school building closed, she figured why not use it as a classroom?
While her son and daughter will participate in distance learning at their school, she plans to hire a teacher together with the families of four to six other children who could provide supplemental, in-person instruction on the farm shaded by royal poinciana trees.
“We have a very nice picnic area, a mini playground and big tables where the kids can seat under the shade and they can study there,” Hunter said. “We are not educated to do this, so everybody is freaking out and saying, ‘What are we gonna do, how we are going to do it?’”
As the coronavirus pandemic has clouded hopes of reopening schools nationwide, parents who want more than remote instruction have been scrambling to hire tutors and private teachers for small groups of children. The race to set up “learning pods” threatens to vastly deepen inequities in access to education.
In some cases, parents are paying thousands of dollars each to include their children in pods, promising teachers $40 to $100 an hour or more. A Facebook group on learning pods attracted more than 30,000 members within three weeks of being formed and launched numerous offshoots in states and cities. New sites like pod-up.com and partnerpods.org have emerged offering to connect families and instructors.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has called learning pods “luxuries” that are not an option for low-income parents.
Bad news for bubbly
The market for Champagne is losing its fizz during the pandemic.
For months, lockdown put the cork on weddings, dining out, parties and international travel — all key sales components for the French luxury wine marketed for decades as a sparkling must at any celebration.
Producers in France’s eastern Champagne region, headquarters of the global industry, say they’ve lost an estimated 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in sales for this year, as turnover fell by a third — a hammering unmatched in living memory, and worse than the Great Depression.
They expect about 100 million bottles to be languishing unsold in their cellars by the end of the year.
Need socially distant summer activity ideas? Wander flower fields or pick berries at these Seattle-area ‘U-Pick’ farms
Summer was slow off the blocks due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there’s still plenty to savor.
We've compiled some outdoor outings — each within about an hour’s drive of Seattle — great for some fresh air, perspective and that feeling of summer.
Just remember to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.
In King County, positive test rates are trending downward overall. But does that tell the whole story? FYI Guy Gene Balk took another look at the data. Find the local hot spots and check how your neighborhood is doing.
State officials put a dollar figure on the massive fraud committed against the unemployment system during the pandemic, and it's staggering.
If you work out at a gym, read the new state rules for distancing and mask-wearing.
Will we get another round of stimulus payments? Lawmakers reported "some progress" toward a deal.
"The biggest monster of them all," tuberculosis, is on the rise as medical resources and attention are diverted to coronavirus. So are HIV and malaria.
While the virus ravages the sports world, the Seahawks have not yet had a positive case. Coach Pete Carroll attributes that to a special kind of "bubble."
