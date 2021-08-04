By
 

As coronavirus cases continue to surge, President Joe Biden is signaling a new level of frustration with Republican leaders in states where the highly contagious delta variant is spreading. On Tuesday, he told Texas and Florida governors to help fight the pandemic or “get out of the way.”

However, there’s no one answer to which Americans are still hesitant to get COVID-19 shots. In Washington, more than 94% of all cases, deaths and hospitalizations for those 12 and older have been linked to individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Washington state health officials are raising concerns about a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since last week.

Doctors nationwide say COVID-19 patients are much younger these days.

The surge in cases has spurred Microsoft to reverse course and join a growing list of big companies requiring vaccines for office workers.

A new delta-plus variant is popping up. Here's what we know about it. 

