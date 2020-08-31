Cases of the new coronavirus are plateauing or even falling in some parts of Washington state, but new outbreaks have popped up in other parts, including in Pullman just as WSU students return.

In King County, COVID-19 has likely surpassed Alzheimer’s disease as the third leading cause of death, according to a county-by-county analysis of the virus’s toll.

The newest global hot spot is India, population 1.4 billion, which has the fastest-growing daily caseload of any country in the world. A surge of more than 75,000 new cases each day for four straight days has raised the country’s tally to more than 3.5 million. It comes as the government plans to reopen the subway in New Delhi, the capital, and to move ahead with limited sports and religious events next month.

