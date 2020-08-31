In King County, COVID-19 has likely surpassed Alzheimer’s disease as the third leading cause of death, according to a county-by-county analysis of the virus’s toll.
The newest global hot spot is India, population 1.4 billion, which has the fastest-growing daily caseload of any country in the world. A surge of more than 75,000 new cases each day for four straight days has raised the country’s tally to more than 3.5 million. It comes as the government plans to reopen the subway in New Delhi, the capital, and to move ahead with limited sports and religious events next month.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
COVID-19 has likely become the third leading cause of death in King County, surpassing Alzheimer's disease. FYI Guy takes a county-by-county look at the virus' toll and the factors behind the numbers.
Coronavirus cases are plateauing or even falling in some parts of Washington state, health officials say. But it's not all good news: New outbreaks have cropped up, particularly around prisons, college towns and hospitals. In Pullman, cases are spiking as students return to WSU, even though it's closed to in-person instruction.
A Mexican resort town is trying to lure tourists back in the middle of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks. "It's life or death for us," says a tourism official in Cabo San Lucas. "There's nothing else here."
The strangest Tour de France has set off in an anti-coronavirus bubble, although no one is sure that riders can negotiate their way through France’s worsening infections to the finish. Meanwhile, runners are preparing for the storied — and virtual — Boston Marathon.
—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.