In King County, COVID-19 has likely surpassed Alzheimer’s disease as the third leading cause of death, according to a county-by-county analysis of the virus’s toll.
The newest global hot spot is India, population 1.4 billion, which has the fastest-growing daily caseload of any country in the world. A surge of more than 75,000 new cases each day for four straight days has raised the country’s tally to more than 3.5 million. It comes as the government plans to reopen the subway in New Delhi, the capital, and to move ahead with limited sports and religious events next month.
New understanding of how virus disarms body's 'foot soldiers' creates race to boost them
An improved understanding how the coronavirus disarms some of a body’s immune fighters, called interferons, is creating excitement among scientists who theorize they might be able to counter that process and prevent infections from developing into severe disease.
Interferons are immune proteins that normally interfere with a virus’ life cycle – hence the name, interferon. In addition to their antiviral properties, they summon natural killer cells, “the best soldiers, as it were, of the innate immune system,” Anthony Fauci, director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview.
That system is both the body’s whooping air-raid siren and its emergency responders rushing to the scene. The virus’s ability to hamstring this system may be one of the keys to its success.
Now, several trials are underway in the United States and elsewhere to see whether giving interferon to coronavirus patients early on might prevent severe disease, or hasten recovery, if administered later.
Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic Monday as the government contemplates lifting the lockdown on the country’s second-largest city.
Victoria’s health department reported 41 deaths from COVID-19 and 73 new infections in the latest 24-hour period, a state and national high.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said, though, that only eight of the 41 fatalities occurred in the latest 24-hour period. The other 33 fatalities occurred in aged care since late July and were reported on Sunday following a tightening of reporting obligations and a review of previous reporting.
A six-week lockdown in the city is due to be relaxed on Sept. 13, but the state government has not said how it will be relaxed or given any assurances that it won’t be extended.
Coronavirus cases are plateauing or even falling in some parts of Washington state, health officials say. But it's not all good news: New outbreaks have cropped up, particularly around prisons, college towns and hospitals. In Pullman, cases are spiking as students return to WSU, even though it's closed to in-person instruction.
A Mexican resort town is trying to lure tourists back in the middle of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks. "It's life or death for us," says a tourism official in Cabo San Lucas. "There's nothing else here."
The strangest Tour de France has set off in an anti-coronavirus bubble, although no one is sure that riders can negotiate their way through France’s worsening infections to the finish. Meanwhile, runners are preparing for the storied — and virtual — Boston Marathon.
