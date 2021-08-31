Washington’s COVID hospitalization cases continue to climb to alarming levels, just as many schools statewide are set to reopen and with a holiday weekend approaching.

As of Monday morning, the state’s hospitals and health care centers were treating 1,570 COVID-19 patients throughout Washington, according to the Washington Hospital Association. Of those, 188 are on ventilators. Eleven days ago, the hospital association had counted 1,240 patients with 152 on ventilators.

“It’s an enormous stress on a health care system to have this many patients with a single diagnosis,” association CEO Cassie Sauer said. “This doesn’t happen. … It’s very, very alarming.”

