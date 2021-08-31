Washington’s COVID hospitalization cases continue to climb to alarming levels, just as many schools statewide are set to reopen and with a holiday weekend approaching.
As of Monday morning, the state’s hospitals and health care centers were treating 1,570 COVID-19 patients throughout Washington, according to the Washington Hospital Association. Of those, 188 are on ventilators. Eleven days ago, the hospital association had counted 1,240 patients with 152 on ventilators.
“It’s an enormous stress on a health care system to have this many patients with a single diagnosis,” association CEO Cassie Sauer said. “This doesn’t happen. … It’s very, very alarming.”
Alpha, delta and more: Why COVID virus variants are causing alarm
Viruses mutate all the time, including the one, SARS-CoV-2, that’s caused the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although most genetic changes are innocuous, some can make the mutant more adept at infecting cells, for example, or evading antibodies. Such “fitter” variants can outcompete other strains, so that they become the predominant source of infections.
A succession of more-transmissible variants has emerged over the past year, each harboring a constellation of mutations. The most worrisome so far is the so-called delta variant. It’s become dominant in much of the world since its discovery in India in October, leading to surges in cases and hospitalizations, especially in places where less than half the adult population has been fully immunized.
Lunchtime at King County schools: ‘Our greatest logistical challenge’
Staggered times, outdoor dining tents, off-campus options and eating in gymnasiums — these are some of the ways Washington school districts will accommodate lunch for thousands of students while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
As arguably one of the riskiest parts of the school day when students will be maskless and will want to socialize, lunchtime logistics have become a vital coordination to keep students and staff safe.
“There are so many variables,” said Jennifer Jandayan, director of food and nutrition services and district warehousing at Shoreline School District. Among the biggest challenges, she said, is “just trying to figure out how to space students and to get consensus.”
Shoreline starts school Wednesday like many school districts in the Puget Sound area, including Seattle. And for many districts, it will be the first return to full-time in-person instructions since schools were forced to shut down in March 2020.
A new coronavirus variant shows signs of "increased transmissibility" and a stronger ability to evade antibodies, according to scientists tracing it in six countries.
COVID-19 vaccines provided robust protection against severe disease through July, after the delta variant had spread widely, new data confirms. Scientists also told the CDC yesterday that the benefits of the Pfizer and Moderna shots still outweighed a risk of heart problems in younger men.