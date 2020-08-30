The nation’s leading public health officials are raising new concerns about coronavirus testing: Standard tests are positively identifying many people who likely aren’t contagious. New data suggests the solution isn’t less testing, but widespread use of rapid tests, even if they’re less sensitive.
In Washington, new data from state health officials suggests people infected with the virus are spreading it to fewer people, and in some corners of the states, case counts are leveling off or on the decline. But it’s not all good news: infectious people have seeded outbreaks in prisons, college towns and hospitals, and case counts are still rising in some counties.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we'll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
Mexican beach resort tries to lure tourists back in the midst of the pandemic
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – This city was literally built for tourists: A blank expanse at the edge of the desert converted into a haven for gringos looking to get away.
Now, Cabo is trying to lure them back – in the middle of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks.
Last month, Cabo San Lucas and neighboring San José del Cabo began to reopen to tourists with an advertising campaign that blended the area’s natural beauty with coronavirus recommendations. “Wear a mask,” one ad says, flashing to video of a woman snorkeling. “Practice social distancing,” it says before displaying an image of a lone surfer.
Cabo Wabo, the bar founded by former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, hung a reopening banner next to its “Mas Tequila” mural. Shops sold My First Vacation After Covid shirts. The frog outside of Señor Frogs was newly cleaned.
But just as tourists began to trickle back, the cases in Los Cabos began to rise. It felt like an inevitability – as workers returned and international flights resumed, cases increased from around 50 per day in the state of Baja California Sur to around 150. Some of the city’s hotels hired doctors as consultants to improve their precautions.
But the welcome sign is still out. Read the full story here.
Your coronavirus test is positive; maybe it shouldn’t be
Some of the nation’s leading public health experts are raising a new concern in the endless debate over coronavirus testing in the United States: The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus.
Most of these people are not likely to be contagious, and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time. But researchers say the solution is not to test less, or to skip testing people without symptoms, as recently suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Instead, new data underscore the need for more widespread use of rapid tests, even if they are less sensitive.
“The decision not to test asymptomatic people is just really backward,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, referring to the CDC recommendation.
“In fact, we should be ramping up testing of all different people,” he said.
Coronavirus cases have plateaued in some parts of the state, including King County, according to new Department of Health data. Elsewhere, in Benton, Franklin, Pierce and Yakima counties, cases are declining.
But it's not all good news. Counts are rising in Grant, Lewis and Walla Walla counties and officials are reporting local outbreaks at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla County, among off-campus college students in Whitman County and at a hospital in Kitsap County.
In Arizona, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reporting 233 more confirmed cases of coronavirus at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy, which has so far seen a total of 356 cases. The outbreak is the largest by far at any ICE facility.
In South Korea, officials placed limits on dining at restaurants and closed fitness centers and after-school academies following the 17th consecutive day of triple-digit increases in coronavirus cases. Officials reported 299 new cases, bringing the national total to 19,699, including 323 deaths.
But in Anchorage, bars and restaurants will resume in-person dining beginning Monday. Businesses will be allowed to resume dine-in service at no more than 50% of each building’s capacity, and they must also keep visitor logs for 30 days to help with contact tracing.
The pandemic has provided some small businesses in Washington an opportunity: in Mount Vernon, two new breweries have opened their doors, a media company has expanded into a downtown storefront, and a new flooring and cabinetry showroom is getting ready to open.
Meanwhile, the Boston Marathon is set to go virtual this year: rather than lining up in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and making the long trek to Boston, athletes will run this year’s marathon solo. Registered runners are being encouraged to complete the 26.2-mile distance by themselves and share their accounts of their preparation, motivation and execution via a mobile app.
