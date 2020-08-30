The nation’s leading public health officials are raising new concerns about coronavirus testing: Standard tests are positively identifying many people who likely aren’t contagious. New data suggests the solution isn’t less testing, but widespread use of rapid tests, even if they’re less sensitive.

In Washington, new data from state health officials suggests people infected with the virus are spreading it to fewer people, and in some corners of the states, case counts are leveling off or on the decline. But it’s not all good news: infectious people have seeded outbreaks in prisons, college towns and hospitals, and case counts are still rising in some counties.

