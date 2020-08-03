Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Washingtonians are under order to wear masks in businesses and other public places, but the Washington State Ferry system does not believe its workers have the authority to enforce that rule. While it appears most passengers are complying voluntarily (and many are staying in their vehicles anyway), the number of unmasked passengers has some users concerned.
As the coronavirus began raging through our area last spring, King County's homelessness system quickly changed how it got people into housing. The new system had an unexpected but welcome outcome: More Black people were being helped.
Slow, grinding negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume today in Congress, but all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental jobless benefit.