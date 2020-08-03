As Congress keeps
butting heads over a huge COVID-19 relief bill and how best to help people unemployed due to the pandemic, parents nationwide are feeling extra nervous about the new school year, and the sports world is rattled by new diagnoses and more concerns about whether it’s safe to play.
7:41 am Coronavirus changed King County’s homelessness system. Could it now be working better for Black people?
Giovanni Johnson and her two daughters now live in a two-bedroom apartment, thanks to a change in the way the county selects people for coveted spots in housing. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
As the coronavirus began raging through our area last spring, King County's homelessness system quickly changed how it got people into housing.
The new system had an unexpected but welcome outcome: More Black people were being helped.
—Sydney Brownstone
7:33 am 'You can't make them walk the plank': Ferry system not enforcing state's mandatory-mask rule
Passengers stand on deck wearing masks after the MV Wenatchee arrives at Colman Dock on Thursday in Seattle. State ferries officials say their employees lack the authority to enforce rules requiring masks on board. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Washingtonians are under order to wear masks in businesses and other public places, but the Washington State Ferry system does not believe its workers have the authority to enforce that rule.
While it appears most passengers are complying voluntarily (and many are staying in their vehicles anyway), the number of unmasked passengers has some users concerned.
—Mike Lindblom
6:43 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters following a meeting at the Capitol with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a COVID-19 relief bill, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Slow, grinding negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume today in Congress, but all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental jobless benefit.
Once we have a vaccine, who will get it first? The answer is complicated.
Tens of thousands of students across the country are set to resume in-person school today for the first time since March, which is giving some parents an extra dose of first-day-of-school jitters. In Washington state, nearly half our 1.1 million students could be fully online when their schools open for the fall. Catch up on the latest guidance and research on reopening schools.
Linebacker Joe Tryon takes the field during training camp in 2019. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Pac-12 football players are threatening to "opt out" of the upcoming season. Their list of demands is long and goes far beyond coronavirus precautions and protections. Here's what we have learned about this movement and who's involved. Elsewhere in the sports world: Ex-WSU quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In baseball, two outbreaks — 20 cases among the Miami Marlins and six among the St. Louis Cardinals, make the Major League Baseball season more precarious. And in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the second head coach known to test positive.
—Julie Hanson
