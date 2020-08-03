As Congress keeps butting heads over a huge COVID-19 relief bill and how best to help people unemployed due to the pandemic, parents nationwide are feeling extra nervous about the new school year, and the sports world is rattled by new diagnoses and more concerns about whether it’s safe to play.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.