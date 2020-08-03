As Congress keeps butting heads over a huge COVID-19 relief bill and how best to help people unemployed due to the pandemic, parents nationwide are feeling extra nervous about the new school year, and the sports world is rattled by new diagnoses and more concerns about whether it’s safe to play.
Coronavirus changed King County’s homelessness system. Could it now be working better for Black people?
As the coronavirus began raging through our area last spring, King County's homelessness system quickly changed how it got people into housing.
The new system had an unexpected but welcome outcome: More Black people were being helped.
'You can't make them walk the plank': Ferry system not enforcing state's mandatory-mask rule
Washingtonians are under order to wear masks in businesses and other public places, but the Washington State Ferry system does not believe its workers have the authority to enforce that rule.
While it appears most passengers are complying voluntarily (and many are staying in their vehicles anyway), the number of unmasked passengers has some users concerned.
Slow, grinding negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume today in Congress, but all sides predict a long slog ahead despite the lapse of a $600-per-week supplemental jobless benefit.
Tens of thousands of students across the country are set to resume in-person school today for the first time since March, which is giving some parents an extra dose of first-day-of-school jitters. In Washington state, nearly half our 1.1 million students could be fully online when their schools open for the fall. Catch up on the latest guidance and research on reopening schools.
Pac-12 football players are threatening to "opt out" of the upcoming season. Their list of demands is long and goes far beyond coronavirus precautions and protections. Here's what we have learned about this movement and who's involved.
Elsewhere in the sports world: Ex-WSU quarterback and current Jacksonville Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In baseball, two outbreaks — 20 cases among the Miami Marlins and six among the St. Louis Cardinals, make the Major League Baseball season more precarious. And in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the second head coach known to test positive.
