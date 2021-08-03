As the highly contagious delta variant is driving a coronavirus surge, the United States on Monday reached a milestone of getting at least one coronavirus vaccine dose to 70% of adults — almost one month after President Joe Biden’s original July 4 goal.

Despite increasing virus cases, a new study has found that less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. Still, health care leaders are again becoming increasingly worried about hospital capacity in Washington, as intensive care units and emergency rooms start to fill up.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption