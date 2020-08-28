Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
UK to allow emergency use of any effective COVID-19 vaccine
Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed — but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards.
In a statement Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government said it was adopting “reinforced safeguards” to allow the country’s medicines regulatory agency to grant temporary authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, provided it meets safety and quality standards.
The proposed regulations would allow coronavirus vaccines to receive an emergency approval allowing people to be immunized while the full licensing process is being finished. Typically, vaccines are only used after the licensing review has been completed, a process which can take several months.
Businesses around UW are struggling to survive now that classes have moved almost entirely online, and a fall football season won’t arrive to help them keep going. Among them: restaurants, boat charters and Seattle's oldest active brewpub.
The pandemic has complicated two pillars of Pacific Northwest summers: out-of-town guests and road trips. How can you safely host loved ones and do some traveling yourself? Our Friday FAQ has answers from local public health experts.