As scientists continue to research the novel coronavirus, they’re finding growing evidence that the virus can travel farther than six feet under some conditions — prompting public health experts to reevaluate guidelines for safe social distancing.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to clarify a recent change in testing recommendations, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.”

UK to allow emergency use of any effective COVID-19 vaccine

Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed — but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards.

In a statement Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government said it was adopting “reinforced safeguards” to allow the country’s medicines regulatory agency to grant temporary authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, provided it meets safety and quality standards.

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, a volunteer is injected with a trial vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London. Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards, according to a government statement Friday Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)
The proposed regulations would allow coronavirus vaccines to receive an emergency approval allowing people to be immunized while the full licensing process is being finished. Typically, vaccines are only used after the licensing review has been completed, a process which can take several months.

—The Associated Press
Six feet may not be enough to protect you against the virus. Researchers, taking a harder look at social distancing guidelines, are warning that the much-mentioned measurement should be seen as just a start. Where did that number come from in the first place? The late 1800s, it turns out.

Businesses around UW are struggling to survive now that classes have moved almost entirely online, and a fall football season won’t arrive to help them keep going. Among them: restaurants, boat charters and Seattle's oldest active brewpub.

The pandemic has complicated two pillars of Pacific Northwest summers: out-of-town guests and road trips. How can you safely host loved ones and do some traveling yourself? Our Friday FAQ has answers from local public health experts.

Again, who should be tested for COVID-19? The CDC's director tried to clarify recommendations that incited an uproar, but his latest statement has left many doctors scratching their heads. (Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.)

Coronavirus infections have hit 31 inmates and six staff at the federal detention center in SeaTac. This likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.

One university says it caught a dorm’s outbreak before it started. The potent weapon: poop.

A man hit a Disney World security guard in the head and threatened to kill him when his family was asked to follow mask rules, sheriff’s officials said. Meanwhile, in Germany, people who break mask rules will have to pay a fine.

Keep an eye on California, which will start cracking doors back open today amid confusion and anxiety.

The local economic recovery may be pausing as the pandemic drags on. This shows up in several trends in our Coronavirus Economy charts.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

