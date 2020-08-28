As scientists continue to research the novel coronavirus, they’re finding growing evidence that the virus can travel farther than six feet under some conditions — prompting public health experts to reevaluate guidelines for safe social distancing.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to clarify a recent change in testing recommendations, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.”
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Harris: No punishment if Biden imposes national mask mandate
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Friday “nobody’s going to be punished” if she and running mate Joe Biden implement the nationwide mask mandate they have called for during the coronavirus pandemic.
Harris suggested that, instead, the rule would be about “what we — as responsible people who love our neighbor — we have to just do that right now.”
“God willing, it won’t be forever,” she added.
Biden and Harris have worn protective face masks in public and stayed socially distanced from each other when appearing together at campaign events.
Both have said for weeks that a rule requiring all Americans to wear masks could save 40,000 lives in just a three-month period. While such an order may be difficult to impose at the federal level, Biden has called on every governor in the country to order mask-wearing in their states, which would likely achieve the same goal.
Berlin police brace for virus protest as court overturns ban on demonstrations
Police in Berlin on Friday requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests over the weekend by people opposed to the country’s coronavirus restrictions.
Authorities in the German capital had banned the protests earlier this week, citing demonstrations a few weeks ago during which participants flouted rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.
Protest organizers had appealed the ban and a regional administrative court ruled Friday that the rallies could go ahead, saying there was no immediate threat to public safety.
The presence of far-right groups among the protesters, who had threatened to travel to Berlin regardless of the ban, has raised police concerns about the possibility of unrest.
Man charged with plot to sell fake coronavirus disinfectant
A Maryland man has been charged after he sold unregistered and misbranded pesticides falsely advertised as a government-approved disinfectant for the coronavirus, investigators said.
Marek Majtan, 35, was charged Tuesday in a criminal complaint that accuses him of repackaging pesticides with his own handmade labels and marketing it on the internet as a product that “Kills 99.9% Bacterias & Viruses” and “Kills Covid 19 & Seasonal Flu.”
Majtan, who was not authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to manufacture or distribute any pesticides, used a false EPA registration number on his products, according to a special agent with the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division.
UK to allow emergency use of any effective COVID-19 vaccine
Britain is preparing to revise its laws to allow the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine before it is fully licensed — but only if the shots meet required safety and quality standards.
In a statement Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government said it was adopting “reinforced safeguards” to allow the country’s medicines regulatory agency to grant temporary authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, provided it meets safety and quality standards.
The proposed regulations would allow coronavirus vaccines to receive an emergency approval allowing people to be immunized while the full licensing process is being finished. Typically, vaccines are only used after the licensing review has been completed, a process which can take several months.
Quarantine Corner
How will you spend the last weekend of August? Our picks for making the most of it include family-friendly takeout, great Seattle walking routes and more.
If you’ve been binge-watching reruns of old TV shows, join the crowd: It’s normal and soothing in these bizarre times. Here are some of our favorite TV and cinema productions of the ‘90s, plus where to see virtual cast reunions.
A fresher show to watch tonight: At 19, magician Matthew Laslo has abracadabra-ed his way from Orcas Island to The CW’s "Masters of Illusion."
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Six feet may not be enough to protect you against the virus. Researchers, taking a harder look at social distancing guidelines, are warning that the much-mentioned measurement should be seen as just a start. Where did that number come from in the first place? The late 1800s, it turns out.
Businesses around UW are struggling to survive now that classes have moved almost entirely online, and a fall football season won’t arrive to help them keep going. Among them: restaurants, boat charters and Seattle's oldest active brewpub.
The pandemic has complicated two pillars of Pacific Northwest summers: out-of-town guests and road trips. How can you safely host loved ones and do some traveling yourself? Our Friday FAQ has answers from local public health experts.
Again, who should be tested for COVID-19? The CDC's director tried to clarify recommendations that incited an uproar, but his latest statement has left many doctors scratching their heads. (Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.)
Coronavirus infections have hit 31 inmates and six staff at the federal detention center in SeaTac. This likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.
One university says it caught a dorm’s outbreak before it started. The potent weapon: poop.
A man hit a Disney World security guard in the head and threatened to kill him when his family was asked to follow mask rules, sheriff’s officials said. Meanwhile, in Germany, people who break mask rules will have to pay a fine.
Keep an eye on California, which will start cracking doors back open today amid confusion and anxiety.
The local economic recovery may be pausing as the pandemic drags on. This shows up in several trends in our Coronavirus Economy charts.
Most Read Local Stories
- South Dakota governor slams 'Democrat-run' Seattle in RNC speech; Mayor Durkan responds
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 27: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Police, federal agents arrest Seattle-based Riot Kitchen crew that stopped in Kenosha to serve free food
- Father of 19-year-old fatally shot in Seattle's CHOP zone files claims seeking $3 billion in damages
- Police clash with protesters outside Washington State Patrol building in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood