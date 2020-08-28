As scientists continue to research the novel coronavirus, they’re finding growing evidence that the virus can travel farther than six feet under some conditions — prompting public health experts to reevaluate guidelines for safe social distancing.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to clarify a recent change in testing recommendations, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that “testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.”

