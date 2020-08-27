By
 

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines this week to exclude people without symptoms — even if they’ve had close contact with someone with the virus — Washington health officials said Wednesday the state will not be following the recommendations.

Meanwhile, a rural Oregon clinic recently joined the worldwide race to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Earlier this month, Russia approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine to receive a government go-ahead, though it caused unease among international medical experts.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we'll be posting Seattle Times' updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

There's a growing uproar over who should get tested for COVID-19. According to new federal guidelines, people without symptoms don't need a test, even if they were in close contact with infected people. But that runs counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic, and Washington state won't be following the feds. Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.

A 15-minute COVID-19 test that will be priced at $5 has been granted emergency authorization for use in the U.S., a breakthrough that could ease the nation's testing bottleneck.

Back to school ... kind of: In Seattle, the school district and teachers have reached a tentative deal on expectations for the school year. In Yakima, some teachers still had that first-day "feeling of excitement" yesterday as they welcomed students back virtually. But it's far different overseas: Much of Europe is going back to school in person as the virus surges. That's after last spring's remote learning shut out at least a third of the world's children, according to a U.N. report on the "global education emergency."

Why does the virus hit men harder? A new clue has emerged, and it could influence vaccine decisions.

COVID-19 is damaging kidneys in "unexpected and dramatic" ways. Doctors are worrying that some survivors may need dialysis forever.

Will the virus cancel Halloween? Haunted houses, costume shops and entire towns are getting chills and looking for safer alternatives.

Don't want to cook? Scores of restaurants are offering affordable family meals to go, including these five favorite deals in the Seattle area.

Some movies are worth falling in love with again. "Love & Basketball" is one of those, even if you don't, er, love basketball.

