Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
There's a growing uproar over who should get tested for COVID-19. According to new federal guidelines, people without symptoms don't need a test, even if they were in close contact with infected people. But that runs counter to what scientists say is necessary to control the pandemic, and Washington state won't be following the feds. Here's where to get a test in the Seattle area.
A 15-minute COVID-19 test that will be priced at $5 has been granted emergency authorization for use in the U.S., a breakthrough that could ease the nation's testing bottleneck.
Some movies are worth falling in love with again. "Love & Basketball" is one of those, even if you don't, er, love basketball.
—Seattle Times staff and news services
Advertising
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?
Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.