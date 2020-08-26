As the number of positive coronavirus tests in the United States slowly falls, experts are crediting the increased use of masks, but also insufficient testing. The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that people without COVID-19 symptoms do not get tested, a move that concerns researchers who endorse frequent and widespread tests.

In Washingon, the state Department of Health on Tuesday updated its reporting methodology, confirming that it has changed the way it will report the total number of tests, percent of positive cases and daily testing rate.

