As the number of positive coronavirus tests in the United States slowly falls, experts are crediting the increased use of masks, but also insufficient testing. The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that people without COVID-19 symptoms do not get tested, a move that concerns researchers who endorse frequent and widespread tests.

In Washingon, the state Department of Health on Tuesday updated its reporting methodology, confirming that it has changed the way it will report the total number of tests, percent of positive cases and daily testing rate.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

New COVID-19 cases are dropping in the U.S., and experts are attributing that at least partly to masks. But the virus is still killing nearly 1,000 Americans every day. Track the spread of the pandemic.

The CDC quietly changed its coronavirus testing guidelines this week to exclude people who don't have symptoms, even if they were recently exposed. Experts are calling the update "bizarre" and "potentially dangerous." The CDC also told retailers what to do about anti-mask shoppers.

Families are finding that balancing work and kids who will be learning remotely is a big challenge. That includes the Torres family, from left: Miles, 6; Megan Torres; Devin, 9; and Dan Torres, of Seattle. They found an all-day day care, but the couple worries what would happen if another child or a staff member falls ill. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
What are you doing about school and work? That's a ubiquitous question as hundreds of thousands of parents across Washington face tough choices. The financial costs for many families — and the state's economy — are expected to be substantial. Meanwhile, a new analysis lays out which King County schools should reopen first, when the time comes.

A spike in cases at a Seattle homeless shelter is raising worries about what will happen when the weather cools down. 

More than 500 infections have broken out on one college campus, but the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa is staying open. It's among many universities dealing with alarming increases.

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive.

"Superspreader event" is a giant understatement: A meeting at a Boston hotel may have ignited the spread of the virus to some 19,000 people, gene sleuths say.

A rural Oregon clinic is stepping onto the world stage with a COVID-19 vaccine trial led by the founder of a $10 million winery and château.

Don’t lick those fingers! One fast-food chain has suspended what it calls "the most inappropriate slogan for 2020."

—Seattle Times staff and news services
