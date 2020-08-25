By
 

As scientists continue to race toward a coronavirus vaccine, researchers in Hong Kong reported Monday the first confirmed case of reinfection — news that concerned experts because of its implications for immunity and vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its coronavirus guidance for international and out-of-state travelers, eliminating the 14-day self-quarantine recommendation it imposed in March. The World Health Organization has also updated its guidance for mask-wearing for children, and now recommends kids ages 6 to 11 should wear face coverings.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Elementary assistant Sarah Cohrs cleans the classroom at Blossoming Hill Montessori in Maple Valley. The private school is reopening to students and teachers. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Elementary assistant Sarah Cohrs cleans the classroom at Blossoming Hill Montessori in Maple Valley. The private school is reopening to students and teachers. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

A handful of Washington schools opening their doors this fall in defiance of health officials' advice. The schools, both private and public, are testing strategies for how in-person schooling eventually could look for everyone else. And just in time for back-to-school, the World Health Organization has updated its guidance on masks for kids.

What will happen when Washington state's flu season collides with the pandemic? Health experts, worried both viruses will flourish, are pushing for unprecedented levels of flu vaccination this fall. Know what to expect.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Bremerton hospital has grown to 45 cases and is expected to keep widening.

Seattle Art Museum and the Frye Art Museum are preparing to reopen under Gov. Jay Inslee's latest guidance. Here's a county-by-county look at what you can and can't do as parts of life resume.

The virus hit so hard that grave diggers couldn't keep up in one Brazilian city — and then, unexpectedly, deaths and hospitalizations plummeted. The reversal has stunned doctors and upended their thinking on herd immunity. Also raising big questions about immunity: the first confirmed case of someone who was infected twice with COVID-19.

The southwestern Washington bar checked temperatures at the door and spaced its tables apart, but close to 20 customers and employees still caught the virus. Health experts say it's one example of how bars are fueling COVID-19 outbreaks.  

The CDC has dropped its 14-day quarantine recommendation for international and out-of-state travelers. Its new guidelines are narrower and rely more on travelers assessing their own chances of exposure.

American Airlines has a new weapon against the virus. It's gained federal approval to use a surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days.

Americans weren’t paying much attention to COVID-19, but everything changed when an exhausted couple and their toddler landed in L.A. on the way home from a Mexican vacation. This is the tale of how their frightening journey, not widely known until now, helped launch a frantic race to understand the deadly new virus

Angry, maskless people shattered a glass door to force their way into an Idaho special legislative session on the pandemic yesterday. "This is our house," one man with an assault-style gun pronounced.

As the pandemic drags on, our brains are numbing us to the dangers, psychologists and risk analysts say — and the results can be deadly. It's worth understanding this phenomenon and how to push back.

Advertising

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories