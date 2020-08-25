Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
What will happenwhen Washington state's flu season collides with the pandemic? Health experts, worried both viruses will flourish, are pushing for unprecedented levels of flu vaccination this fall. Know what to expect.
The southwestern Washington bar checked temperatures at the door and spaced its tables apart, but close to 20 customers and employees still caught the virus. Health experts say it's one example of how bars are fueling COVID-19 outbreaks.
The CDC has dropped its 14-day quarantine recommendation for international and out-of-state travelers. Its new guidelines are narrower and rely more on travelers assessing their own chances of exposure.
Americans weren’t paying much attention to COVID-19, but everything changed when an exhausted couple and their toddler landed in L.A. on the way home from a Mexican vacation. This is the tale of how their frightening journey, not widely known until now, helped launch a frantic race to understand the deadly new virus.
