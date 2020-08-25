As scientists continue to race toward a coronavirus vaccine, researchers in Hong Kong reported Monday the first confirmed case of reinfection — news that concerned experts because of its implications for immunity and vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its coronavirus guidance for international and out-of-state travelers, eliminating the 14-day self-quarantine recommendation it imposed in March. The World Health Organization has also updated its guidance for mask-wearing for children, and now recommends kids ages 6 to 11 should wear face coverings.

