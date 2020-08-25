As scientists continue to race toward a coronavirus vaccine, researchers in Hong Kong reported Monday the first confirmed case of reinfection — news that concerned experts because of its implications for immunity and vaccines.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its coronavirus guidance for international and out-of-state travelers, eliminating the 14-day self-quarantine recommendation it imposed in March. The World Health Organization has also updated its guidance for mask-wearing for children, and now recommends kids ages 6 to 11 should wear face coverings.
Prime minister says UK might require face masks in schools
The British government came under renewed pressure Tuesday to recommend high school students in England wear face masks, at least in communal areas such as hallways, after the advice in Scotland was changed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is ready to follow suit and advise a change in certain situations if the medical evidence deems face masks to be necessary in containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts, you know, we’ll look at the the changing medical evidence as we go on,” he told reporters while on a visit to a shipyard in Devon in southwest England. “If we need to change the advice, then of course we will.”
For now, the advice of the British government, which oversees schools in England, is that face masks aren’t necessary. It points to a recent report from Public Health England that showed very few virus infections during the partial reopening of schools for younger students in June.
FDA commissioner overstated effects of virus therapy
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.
Scientists and medical experts have been pushing back against the claims about the treatment since President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the FDA had decided to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies.
Trump hailed the decision as a historic breakthrough even though the treatment’s value has not been established. The announcement on the eve of Trump’s Republican National Convention raised suspicions that it was politically motivated to offset critics of the president’s handling of the pandemic.
Hahn had echoed Trump in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive the coronavirus if they were treated with the plasma. That claim vastly overstated preliminary findings of Mayo Clinic observation.
“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction,” Hahn tweeted.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A handful of Washington schools opening their doors this fall in defiance of health officials' advice. The schools, both private and public, are testing strategies for how in-person schooling eventually could look for everyone else. And just in time for back-to-school, the World Health Organization has updated its guidance on masks for kids.
What will happen when Washington state's flu season collides with the pandemic? Health experts, worried both viruses will flourish, are pushing for unprecedented levels of flu vaccination this fall. Know what to expect.
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Bremerton hospital has grown to 45 cases and is expected to keep widening.
Seattle Art Museum and the Frye Art Museum are preparing to reopen under Gov. Jay Inslee's latest guidance. Here's a county-by-county look at what you can and can't do as parts of life resume.
The virus hit so hard that grave diggers couldn't keep up in one Brazilian city — and then, unexpectedly, deaths and hospitalizations plummeted. The reversal has stunned doctors and upended their thinking on herd immunity. Also raising big questions about immunity: the first confirmed case of someone who was infected twice with COVID-19.
The southwestern Washington bar checked temperatures at the door and spaced its tables apart, but close to 20 customers and employees still caught the virus. Health experts say it's one example of how bars are fueling COVID-19 outbreaks.
The CDC has dropped its 14-day quarantine recommendation for international and out-of-state travelers. Its new guidelines are narrower and rely more on travelers assessing their own chances of exposure.
American Airlines has a new weapon against the virus. It's gained federal approval to use a surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days.
Americans weren’t paying much attention to COVID-19, but everything changed when an exhausted couple and their toddler landed in L.A. on the way home from a Mexican vacation. This is the tale of how their frightening journey, not widely known until now, helped launch a frantic race to understand the deadly new virus.
Angry, maskless people shattered a glass door to force their way into an Idaho special legislative session on the pandemic yesterday. "This is our house," one man with an assault-style gun pronounced.
As the pandemic drags on, our brains are numbing us to the dangers, psychologists and risk analysts say — and the results can be deadly. It's worth understanding this phenomenon and how to push back.
