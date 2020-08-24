Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Trump touted a "very historic breakthrough" in treating coronavirus as he announced that the U.S. has authorized the emergency use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Scientists and some public health experts are skeptical. And fact-checkers are digging into Trump's accusation that the FDA is slowing down vaccines to hurt his re-election bid.
Washington's remote school year is beginning, but some families still can't connect. Many schools have solved a big barrier to remote learning by hustling up thousands of laptops and tablets. But access to fast, reliable internet? That’s a much more challenging problem, especially in rural areas.
Parties around WSU’s Greek Row have been linked to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases.
The extra $300 unemployment payment from the U.S. government is hung up in bureaucracy in most states. Here's who may get it, and when.
In China, where the pandemic began, life is starting to look … normal.
Hotels and vacation rentals have changed since the pandemic started. Travel Troubleshooter walks through what to expect, including new approaches to cancellations. People miss travel so much that it's taking a clear emotional toll, a new study found.
