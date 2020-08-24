By
 

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Trump touted a "very historic breakthrough" in treating coronavirus as he announced that the U.S. has authorized the emergency use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Scientists and some public health experts are skeptical. And fact-checkers are digging into Trump's accusation that the FDA is slowing down vaccines to hurt his re-election bid.

Veronica Gonzalez, left, shares the layout of her living room with Alfonso Duran, an employee of Washington Broadband, right, to determine a good location for running an internet cable through her home in Cowiche, Yakima County, last week. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)
Veronica Gonzalez, left, shares the layout of her living room with Alfonso Duran, an employee of Washington Broadband, right, to determine a good location for running an internet cable through her home in Cowiche, Yakima County, last week. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)

Washington's remote school year is beginning, but some families still can't connect. Many schools have solved a big barrier to remote learning by hustling up thousands of laptops and tablets. But access to fast, reliable internet? That’s a much more challenging problem, especially in rural areas.

Parties around WSU’s Greek Row have been linked to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases.

The extra $300 unemployment payment from the U.S. government is hung up in bureaucracy in most states. Here's who may get it, and when.

In China, where the pandemic began, life is starting to look … normal.

Hotels and vacation rentals have changed since the pandemic started. Travel Troubleshooter walks through what to expect, including new approaches to cancellations. People miss travel so much that it's taking a clear emotional toll, a new study found.

——Seattle Times staff & news services
Advertising

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories