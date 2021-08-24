By
 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, upgrading it from an emergency use authorization to full approval.

The move may open the doors to more required COVID-19 vaccinations. The Pentagon said on Monday that service members will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Immunocompromised? Here’s how to get a third vaccine dose (which isn't the same as a booster shot) in Washington state.

Pregnant, unvaccinated and intubated: Doctors in Washington and other states are alarmed by a rise in severe COVID-19 cases among expectant mothers. The CDC has pointed to recent safety data in strongly recommending vaccines for pregnant women.

What happens now that the FDA has approved Pfizer's vaccine: The shot is getting a new name, for starters. This Q&A explains, and also tackles the status of booster shots, vaccines for kids and more.

A group of moms on Facebook has built an island of good-faith vaccine debate in a sea of misinformation — showing that it is possible to change people’s minds, one nuanced post at a time.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories