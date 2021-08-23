Washington’s statewide mask mandate goes into effect today. After nearly two months when most of the state’s COVID-related restrictions had dropped away, Gov. Jay Inslee reinstituted a mask mandate for almost all indoor public places.
If you have unvaccinated kids, act like "nobody in the household" is vaccinated, pediatric experts in Washington state urge. As we head into back-to-school season with the more contagious delta variant changing the landscape, they're outlining the safety measures you can take, what schools are doing — and how to talk with your kids about this.
Full FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine may come today, another chapter in Americans' bewildering crash course in scientific uncertainty. Researchers are learning about the virus at lightning speed, with their disagreements, debates and "blind alleys" illuminated under an unusually public spotlight. But what they have not done is explain, in ways that the average person can understand, that this is how science has always worked.
Where King County residents aren't getting vaccinated: FYI Guy broke down vaccine hesitancy by ZIP code, finding that it's fading somewhat — but pockets of high resistance remain.
"Every single hallway has beds in it" in a Mississippi hospital as COVID-19 cases overwhelm the Gulf Coast, with unvaccinated patients dying one after another. You can track the spread of the virus on these maps.