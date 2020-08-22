By
 

While schools around the country continue to weigh the risk of broader coronavirus infections if they reopen this fall, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security declared this week that teachers are considered “essential workers,” in hopes of pushing school districts toward in-person instruction. Here’s what that label means for teachers.

In the higher education world, U.S. colleges — including Syracuse University, Purdue University and Virginia Tech — are cracking down on students flooding back onto campus and suspending those who violate social distancing and mask rules.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories